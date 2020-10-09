Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four arrested for kidnapping four-month-old tribal boy in MP

The accused included a couple and an aunt of the infant, who has been rescued, district superintendent of police S Bahuguna said. The accused were identified by the police as Rampyari Bai Barkade (40), the aunt of the boy, Sanjay Pandey (44) his wife Sharda (42) and Ranu Sharma (36), a resident on Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:18 IST
Four arrested for kidnapping four-month-old tribal boy in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Four persons, including two women, were arrested here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old tribal boy and trying to sell him in Mumbai, police said on Friday. The accused included a couple and an aunt of the infant, who has been rescued, district superintendent of police S Bahuguna said.

The accused were identified by the police as Rampyari Bai Barcade (40), the aunt of the boy, Sanjay Pandey (44) his wife Sharda (42) and Ranu Sharma (36), a resident on Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. They were arrested on Thursday, he said.

The kidnapped baby was recovered from Ranu Sharma from Narsinghpur on October 7, Bahuguna said. The father of the infant, a resident of Ghagra village near here, had lodged a complaint with the Bargi police station in Jabalpur district on September 19 about his missing son, he said.

In the complaint, the boy's father said his son had gone missing from home on September 18, Bahuguna said. Police zeroed in on Barkade and after grilling her found she had kidnapped her nephew and handed him over to Sanjay Pandey, the SP said.

Barkade was a friend of Sanjay Pandey's wife. Sanjay Pandey paid Barkade Rs 10,000 to kidnap the boy, he said. The couple handed over the child to their relative Ranu Sharma, who was trying to sell the boy in Mumbai, he said.

We are grilling Ranu to know to whom he was going to sell the boy in Mumbai, the police officer said. The accused were booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine that person), 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offense punishable with imprisonment), 370A (exploitation of trafficked person), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

The show must go on: With audience behind masks, theatre adapts to strange times

The longing for his sick mother waiting at home in Guwahati tugged at Raju Roys heart but the call of the stage, which was also the only way he could pay for her medicines, held him back. After seven long months away from stage, Roy had man...

Russia's COVID-19 cases hit record high, Moscow mulls closing nightclubs

Authorities in Moscow were considering closing bars and nightclubs to halt a second coronavirus wave as the number of new daily cases surged on Friday to the highest it has been since the pandemic began.Russia reported 12,126 new infections...

Experience of watching 'Baahubali' made me partake in grand projects, says Manushi Chhillar

Praising Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Friday said the experience of watching movies like Baahubali has made her partake in grand projects. The 23-year-old actor, who is debuting in Yash R...

Lebanon's Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan

Lebanons leading Sunni Muslim politician, former premier Saad al-Hariri, called for the restoration of a French plan to lift the nation out of its worst financial crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.Former colonial power France, which has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020