Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lalu gets bail in a fodder scam case, but to remain in jail

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:02 IST
Lalu gets bail in a fodder scam case, but to remain in jail
Representative image

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury. The case involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister.

The RJD chief, however, will have to remain in jail as he is serving time in another case related to the Dumka treasury. The high court has asked Prasad to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, and deposit penalty of Rs 2 lakh which was awarded by a special CBI court to secure his bail.

It also sought his medical report and the details of all those he has met during the course of his treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. Earlier, he was granted bail in the Deoghar treasury case.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

India's active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh after a month, comprise 12.94 pc of total caseload

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has fallen below the nine lakh-mark for the first time in a month and it comprises merely 12.94 percent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The declining trend ...

Overcome your fear of public speaking, become a better version of yourself with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra India, October 9 ANINewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitab...

RBI policy overall positive, growth-oriented, say experts

Financial sector participants on Friday said RBIs decision to keep the key repo rate unchanged is an accommodative approach to manage inflation while keeping growth as target, amid the current economic conditions. The Monetary Policy Commit...

Venezuelans once again fleeing on foot as troubles mount

Eleazar Hernndez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan migrant was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020