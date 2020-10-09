Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhima Koregaon: NIA files charge-sheet against eight people, Fr Stan Swamy sent to judicial custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against eight people, including activists Gautam Navlakha and 82-year-old Father Stan Swamy, for their alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, 2018, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:17 IST
Bhima Koregaon: NIA files charge-sheet against eight people, Fr Stan Swamy sent to judicial custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against eight people, including activists Gautam Navlakha and 82-year-old Father Stan Swamy, for their alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1, 2018, officials said. Swamy, who said he has never been to Bhima Koregaon, was arrested from his home in Ranchi on Thursday evening and brought to Mumbai where he was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody till October 23.

He is possibly the oldest person to be charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said. Barring one person – Milind Teltumde who is absconding – all other named in the charge-sheet for allegedly conspiring against the government are in judicial custody. NIA spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police in the agency Sonia Narang said the charge-sheet was submitted before a designated court here. Besides Navlakha and Swamy, the others named in the charge-sheet are Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, Goa Institute of Management professor Anand Teltumbde, and Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, activists of the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan group.

They were arrested during the course of the investigation into the violence on January 1, 2018 in which one person was killed and several injured after clashes at the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon near Pune. Navlakha and Teltumbde had surrendered before the NIA in April this year.

The NIA charge-sheet against the eight does not mention human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who has been in jail since 2018. She was arrested by Pune Police in the case along with Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in August 2018. Swamy's lawyer Sharif Shaikh said his client was produced physically before the court. "The NIA did not seek his custody. He is aged. We will peruse the papers and file for a bail," he said.

The cleric is the sixteenth person to be arrested in the case, in which people have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the anti-terror law UAPA. NIA officials said investigations established he was actively involved in the activities of the CPI (Maoist). The NIA also alleged that he was in contact with "conspirators" -- Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde -- to further the group's activities.

The agency alleged that Swamy had also received funds through an associate for furthering the agenda. Besides, he is convenor of the Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), a frontal organisation of the CPI(Maoist), the officials claimed. They said literature, propaganda material of the CPI(Maoist) and documents related to communications for furthering the group's programmes were seized from his possession.

Ahead of his arrest in the evening, Swamy posted a video on Thursday morning saying the NIA had been interrogating him and had questioned him for 15 hours during a span of five days. "Now they want me to go to Mumbai, which I have said that I won't go," he said, citing the pandemic.

The video, posted on YouTube, was recorded two days before his arrest. "I have never been to Bhima Koregaon for which I am being made an accused," he said. He added that he had asked for questioning through video conference and hoped that better "human sense" would prevail.

"...what is happening to me is not something unique happening to me alone, it is a broader process taking place all over the country. We all are aware how prominent intellectuals, lawyers, writers, poets, activists, student leaders are all put in jail because they have expressed their dissent or raised questions about the ruling powers of India," Swamy said in the video. He said he is part of "the process" and in a way happy to be so because he is not a silent spectator and is part of the game.

"I am ready to pay the price whatever be it," Swamy said. The Bhima Koregaon case was taken over by the NIA on January 24 this year. Pune Police has alleged that the violence was caused following speeches given by members of the group Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017. Violence broke out the next day.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal

SailGP aims to be climate positive when its foiling F50 catamarans begin their second season next year, in a move it hopes will speed up the electrification of the marine industry.To reach this goal, SailGP said this week it will both drast...

S Rly clarifies on media reports, no NMR service from Oct 10

Coimbatore, Oct 9 PTI The Salem division ofSouthern Railway on Friday clarified that Nilgiris MountainRail NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam wouldnot resume from Saturday as was reported in a section of themediaThere were news...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Kyrgyzstan president declares state of emergencyKyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek on Friday and ordered troops to deploy, as suppor...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020