Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Deputy Secretary of State to visit India and Bangladesh next week

From October 14 to 16 Biegun will be in Dhaka to meet senior government officials and reaffirm the US-Bangladesh partnership. His engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, the State Department said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:32 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State to visit India and Bangladesh next week
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit New Delhi next week to meet senior officials and deliver the keynote remarks at the India-US Forum. Biegun would be in India from October 12 to 14, after which he will travel to Bangladesh on a two-day visit, according to an official announcement here on Friday.

Building on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's October 6 meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the two nations can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, the release said. From October 14 to 16 Biegun will be in Dhaka to meet senior government officials and reaffirm the US-Bangladesh partnership.

His engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, the State Department said. The US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery and sustainable economic development will also be part of the agenda, it added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Archer shines as RR restrict DC to 184/8

An aggressive bowling display coupled with some good fielding saw Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par 184 for eight in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Desperate to snap their three-match losing streak, RR ...

Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, asserting that it will be a first-of-its-kind policy in th...

Rs 25,000 cr to be invested in J-K under new Industrial Policy

A new Industrial policy for the Union Territory UT has been drafted and is ready, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, hoping that this policy will be in the public domain this month. A new Industrial policy for...

Rishi Sunak unveils 'Job Support' boost to cover COVID-hit wages

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday unveiled a booster shot to his previously announced Job Support Scheme to cover a chunk of the wages of businesses legally required to shut in the coming weeks as part of local or national coronavirus res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020