Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: 3 children dead in pit cave-in near river in Korba

PTI | Korba | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:58 IST
C'garh: 3 children dead in pit cave-in near river in Korba

Three children were killed onFriday evening in a cave-in while playing in a pit near ariver in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said

The incident took place in Barridih village and thechildren have been identified as Priti Dhanuhar (11), sisterPratima (6) and cousin Parvati (10), an Urga police stationofficial said

"The sand-mixed soil in the pit collapsed on them. Bythe time the children were brought out from the mud heap, theywere dead," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

CM Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of trying to 'hijack' farmers' agitation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal SAD over the issue of new farm laws and accused the party of trying to hijack the farmers agitation in the state. In a press release, the Chief Minister sai...

Modi,Shah,Rahul,Nitish and Uddhav Thackeray names given as star campaigners for Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerays names have been given as star campaigners for their resp...

COVID-19: 2,958 new cases, 38 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count reached 1,37,570 after 2,958 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,08,935, an official said. Thirty-eight deaths recorded during th...

U.S. expects over 1 mln COVID-19 antibody doses from Regeneron, Lilly in 2020

The U.S. government expects to be able to provide at no cost more than 1 million doses of antibody treatments for COVID-19 similar to the one President Donald Trump received to treat his illness, according to a top U.S. health official on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020