C'garh: 3 children dead in pit cave-in near river in Korba

Three children were killed onFriday evening in a cave-in while playing in a pit near ariver in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said

The incident took place in Barridih village and thechildren have been identified as Priti Dhanuhar (11), sisterPratima (6) and cousin Parvati (10), an Urga police stationofficial said

"The sand-mixed soil in the pit collapsed on them. Bythe time the children were brought out from the mud heap, theywere dead," he said.