Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accused militia members arraigned on domestic terrorism charges in Michigan

Six men arrested on suspicion of taking part in a plot by armed extremists to kidnap Michigan's governor have been arraigned on domestic terrorism and weapons charges, while a seventh awaits extradition from South Carolina, authorities said on Friday. All seven, described by prosecutors as members or associates of an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, were taken into custody late on Wednesday as part of a joint state-federal investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 06:23 IST
Accused militia members arraigned on domestic terrorism charges in Michigan

Six men arrested on suspicion of taking part in a plot by armed extremists to kidnap Michigan's governor have been arraigned on domestic terrorism and weapons charges, while a seventh awaits extradition from South Carolina, authorities said on Friday.

All seven, described by prosecutors as members or associates of an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, were taken into custody late on Wednesday as part of a joint state-federal investigation. They are accused of conspiring to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has clashed sharply with Republican U.S. President Donald Trump over her COVID-19 public health orders.

Prosecutors say the men also sought to single out law enforcement officers for intimidation, made threats of violence to incite civil unrest, and trained for an operation to storm the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing and take government officials hostage. "Clearly this was not just talk," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a CBS News interview on Friday. "These were many overt actions. And so we thought it was time to move in before anybody lost their lives."

Nessel said the governor was informed of the investigation and briefed on developments over the past couple of months. "At times, she and her family had been moved around as a result of activities that law enforcement was aware of," Nessel added.

$10 MILLION BOND Each of the seven men named in criminal complaints filed by Nessel's office is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony - both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Two of them - Pete Musico, 46, and Joseph Morrison, 26 - were additionally charged with belonging to a criminal gang and with committing a threat of terrorism. At their arraignment on Thursday, Musico and Morrison were each ordered to remain jailed on a $10 million cash bond, the attorney general's office said in a statement. Bond for each of the four others was set at $250,000. Michigan prosecutors are working to extradite the seventh defendant from South Carolina, where he was arrested, the statement said. He, too, is charged with gang membership.

Various additional pretrial court proceedings were set for later this month, but no mention was made of any pleas being entered. In addition to the seven suspects held on state charges, six men were arrested on federal charges of conspiring to kidnap the governor, for which they could face life in prison if convicted.

Michigan, a key swing state in the 2020 presidential race, became a focus of agitation earlier this year by Trump and his supporters, including various militia groups, who opposed strict stay-at-home orders imposed by Whitmer to curb the spread of the coronavirus. At least three of the defendants charged by the state were among hundreds of protesters, many carrying weapons, who entered the Michigan capitol on April 30 as state lawmakers debated Whitmer's request to extend her emergency public health authority. Photos show all three men were armed.

Both Whitmer and Nessel accused Trump of inflammatory rhetoric that they said has fostered a climate of racism and political extremism. Trump lashed back by calling Whitmer the "lockdown queen" while denying he was encouraging violence or racism.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire, Russia's Lavrov says

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei La...

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire, Russia's Lavrov says

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei La...

Accused militia members arraigned on domestic terrorism charges in Michigan

Six men arrested on suspicion of taking part in a plot by armed extremists to kidnap Michigans governor have been arraigned on domestic terrorism and weapons charges, while a seventh awaits extradition from South Carolina, authorities said ...

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting at noon Saturday. The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020