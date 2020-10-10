Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandh call by Dalit groups against Hathras incident hits normal life in parts of Punjab

Markets and commercial establishments were closed and commuters faced inconvenience as protests were held in many parts of Punjab on Saturday as part of a statewide shutdown called by Dalit organisations against the Hathras incident.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 17:24 IST
Bandh call by Dalit groups against Hathras incident hits normal life in parts of Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Markets and commercial establishments were closed and commuters faced inconvenience as protests were held in many parts of Punjab on Saturday as part of a statewide shutdown called by Dalit organisations against the Hathras incident. Activists of several Dalit organisations blocked roads, held demonstrations and demanded justice for the victim's family. Police personnel were deployed at sensitive places to maintain law and order.

The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit woman, was assaulted and allegedly raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on September 14. She died a fortnight later at a hospital in Delhi. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night on September 30. While her family claimed the cremation was carried out against their wishes, the police said the last rites were held "as per the wishes of the family".

The 'Punjab Bandh' was called by Dalit bodies including Bharatiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj, Ambedkar Sena Mool Nivasi, Valmiki Adi Dharam Samaj, All India Rangretta Dal, Bhagwan Valmiki Action Committee and Bheem Sena. The maximum impact of the shutdown was witnessed in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Phagwara, among other places, where shops, markets and other commercial establishments remained shut.

In Phagwara, several roads were blocked due to the bandh call, causing inconvenience to commuters. Traffic on the main roads was diverted due to a sit-in and rally by protesters, police said.

Protesters assembled at the Bhagwan Valmiki temple in Subhash Nagar on the Phagwara-Banga road and took out a protest march in various bazaars of the city. They carried placards and raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government. They also demanded death sentence for the culprits.

All India Rangretta Dal president Joginder Singh Mann and Ambedkar Sena Punjab president Harbhajan Suman addressed the protesters. The Dalit organizations threatened to step up their stir if their demands are not met.

Shops and commercial establishments also remained closed in Hoshiarpur. However, chemists and hospitals were open. Activists of various Valimiki Sabhas and Dalit groups led the protests in the district.

The protesters raised slogans demanding justice for the victim. They were seen taking rounds in almost all markets of the city to enforce the complete shutdown. Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Hoshiarpur, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.

The bandh call was peaceful, he said.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's vital health parameters normal: Daughter

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjees vital health parameters are normal, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Saturday. The 85-year-old actor was shifted to the ITU of a city hospital after he experienced restlessness and was in an acute...

Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday. The Dabangg, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday w...

Mideast wildfires kill 2, force thousands to flee homes

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed two people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Satu...

North Korea appears to have staged a large-scale military parade

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, according to South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff JCS. It is not yet known what t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020