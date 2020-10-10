3 Nepalese held for looting Telangana family; Rs 5.20 lakh, jewelery recovered

Three Nepalese have been arrested here for allegedly looting a family in Telangana's Cyberabad district at gunpoint earlier this month, a police official said on Saturday. The accused were trying to cross over to Nepal through Kheri on Friday, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull said.

He said Telangana Police took away the accused after obtaining a transit remand from a court. They have been identified as Vinod Shahi, a resident of Tatapani village in Surkhet district of Nepal, Narjing Shahi of Kailali district and Sita of Surkhet district, the SP said. He said police recovered Rs 5.20 lakh in cash, over 100 gram of gold, silver and diamond jewellery and four silver coins from their possession. "This was part of the cash and jewellery looted from a household in Serilingam Palli of Cyberabad district in Telangana on October 5," Dhull said.

Dhull informed that on October 5, the accused barged into a house in Telangana where their accomplice, Sita, worked as a help. The trio held the family members hostage and looted cash and jewellery from them at gunpoint. Some residents were injured in the incident. A case under sections of the IPC was lodged by Telangana Police against the accused.

The Kheri SP said through surveillance, Telangana STF sleuths zeroed in on the location of the accused here. After initial interrogation, the accused were handed over to Telangana STF.