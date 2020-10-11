Five held in Goa for betting on IPL matches

Police have arrested five persons for allegedly running an IPL betting racket from a hotel near Calangute beach in North Goa district, an official said on Sunday. The Calangute police conducted a raid at the hotel on Saturday and nabbed five persons for accepting bets on the Indian Premier League (PIL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, a police spokesman said.

Those arrested were identified as Manoj Thadani (39), Bunty Dangi (32), Chintu Dhoidhoy (32), all hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Rupesh Singh (41), belonging to Mumbai, and Jagdish Nepali (47), a native of Nepal, he said. A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Goa Public Gambling Act, the official said.

This is the third IPL betting case registered by the Calangute police in a month, he said..