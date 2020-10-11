Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars in two sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors in the evening drew a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said, adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Degwar sector around 6.15 pm. It was followed by firing and artillery shelling in Khari Karmara at 6.40 pm, the spokesperson said. He said the cross-border shelling at both the sectors was going on when last reports were received. On Saturday, two BSF personnel were injured in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch.