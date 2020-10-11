Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala denies underreporting COVID-19 death cases, says follows scientific testing method

Rejecting reports that Kerala was underreporting COVID-19 death cases and carries out a lower number of testing, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that those are fake media reports and are baseless.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:24 IST
Kerala denies underreporting COVID-19 death cases, says follows scientific testing method
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja speaking to ANI on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rejecting reports that Kerala was underreporting COVID-19 death cases and carries out a lower number of testing, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that those are fake media reports and are baseless. Speaking to ANI, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that Kerala had never underreported COVID-19 deaths and have a scientific testing strategy in place.

"We are adopting scientific methods for COVID-19 testing in the state from the beginning itself. Our policy is to give priority to the symptomatic cases and also to the vulnerable people including high-risk cases. Only the increase in the number of testing is not responsible for the increase in the number of cases," she said. Shailaja said that Kerala never conducted tests just for the sake of testing and said it is not a good practice to do so.

"We can test the symptomatic, suspected, vulnerable, and high-risk people and the primary contacts. That is the method adopted by Kerala. There is no need to test all citizens. When the clusters were formed here we increased the testing which gave good results," she said. Health Minister also criticised certain media reports that she alleged were not based on facts.

"Everyone is trying to bring down the COVID-19 situation under control including other states in the country. Countries like the UK are looking forward to bring in lockdown and some places in the US that have witnessed high mortality rate has imposed restrictions. But at this time of a pandemic to blame Kerala without any facts to substantiate it by certain media are only fake news," she said. Shailaja also said that the imposition of section 144 in Kerala in October could see results in coming months. "The health department is confident to bring down the rate. But it will happen only with the support of people. People have to follow COVID-19 advisories issued by the health department and we can unitedly defeat the disease," the State Health Minister added.

According to the Kerala Health Department, COVID-19 was confirmed in 9,347 persons in the State today while 8,924 patients have recovered from the disease. This is the highest single-day number of recoveries so far. 8,216 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection for 821 was unknown. 105 healthcare workers were among those infected through contact.Meanwhile, as many as 61,629 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 35,94,320 samples have so far been sent for testing, including 2,12,896 samples from priority groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

16-yr-old student held in Gujarat in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

A 16-year-old student from Gujarats Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. Following the lead given by Ranch...

FIR lodged on Congress leader Tara Yadav's complaint, Mukund Bhaskar says will file defamation

A FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Congress leader Tara Yadav who was allegedly manhandled by party workers at an event here, police said. She filed a Police complaint against some office-bearers of her own party. Based on ...

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland draw with Wales, Haaland hits Norway hat-trick

Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1.The Irish had to overcome the...

FACTBOX-New Zealand parties clash over COVID-19, economy, taxes and housing

New Zealand holds a general election on Oct. 17, with Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left Labour Party holding a wide lead over the centre-right main opposition National Party. Below are the main issues in the election.COVID-19 Arder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020