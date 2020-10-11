Kamal Nath govt had many shortcomings, says elderly woman in reply to Congress leader Jitu Patwari's question

There were many shortcomings in the Kamal Nath government, said an elderly woman in reply to a question asked by the Congress leader Jitu Patwari who was campaigning here for party candidate Premchand Guddu ahead of by-polls in Sanwer tehsil on Sunday. Patwari first said, "People say that Kamal Nath's government was doing a lot of good work ... no one says that there were shortcomings. Even then there were shortcomings..." Later he asked the elderly woman to list out the shortcomings of the Kamal Nath government to which she said, "There were many shortcomings.I do not remember what exactly but there were too many shortcomings."

Congress leader later asked the elderly woman, whether public representatives should be sold out? To this she replied "No" Patwari alleged that Tulsi Silawat who left Congress and later joined BJP is corrupt and sold out.

Taking a dig at Patwari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress and joined BJP shared the video of the press conference where the incident happened with a caption "Satyameva Jayate!! Truth can be troubling, not defeated." BJP's Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Umesh Sharma alleged that Patwari is listing out shortcomings of the Kamal Nath government after being asked by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

"Digvijayji's plan B Jeetu - Jayavardhan Fateh has started. Patwari is also accepting the shortcomings of Kamal Nathji's government, also confirming the allegations from the public at the behest of Digvijayji," he said in a tweet. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Indore's Sanwer seat will also go for polling. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)