Hathras incident hearing today in Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC

The family of the Hathras incident victim, Home Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, Director General of Police (DGP), among others are scheduled to appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court today at 2

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:46 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The family of the Hathras incident victim, Home Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, Director General of Police (DGP), among others are scheduled to appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court today at 2:15 pm. According to sources in the court, 45 minutes has been scheduled as the time limit for the hearing in connection with the case. However, it could be increased depending on the circumstances.

A two-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Pankaj Mittal are scheduled to hear the matter in court number 1. The victim's family had left for Lucknow today morning amid tight security to appear before the bench.

It is noteworthy that the bench had taken suo moto cognizance of the incident in which a 19-year old Dalit woman had died after the alleged assault and gang-rape on September 14. Anjali Ganwar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) had told reporters that she would be accompanying the victim's family along with the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) level officer.

On Sunday, Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras said that a Deputy SP rank officer and an (SDM) rank magistrate will be present with the family during their journey to Lucknow. "Adequate security arrangements have been made. Police is being deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. As per the directions of the High Court, the victim's family will be presented before it on Monday. They will be taken to the High Court with full security. We have assured them that they can contact us whenever they want," Jaiswal had told ANI.

"There is sufficient security for the victim's family. The local police are in touch with the family and nearby villages. Circle Office and SDM conducted peace meeting in the nearby villages and appealed to them not to pay attention to the rumours. Peace is being re-established in the area," he had said. The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident at the recommendation of the UP government. A CBI team reached Hathras on Sunday for the investigation in the case. The team has sought some documents from the local administration.

On October 1, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of Hathras incident and has sought response from state DGP and other senior officials. The Court had sought response from Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Additional Director General, Law and Order and District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras by October 12. (ANI)

