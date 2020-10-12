Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests

A private security guard working for a Denver TV station is behind bars and accused in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests, police said Sunday.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:01 IST
Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests
Representative image

A private security guard working for a Denver TV station is behind bars and accused in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests, police said Sunday. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder following the clash Saturday afternoon in Civic Center Park.

Authorities have not identified the man killed, but his son told the Denver Post it was his father, Lee Keltner, a 49-year-old US Navy veteran who operated a hat-making business in the Denver area. "He wasn't a part of any group," Johnathon Keltner told the newspaper. "He was there to rally for the police department and he'd been down there before rallying for the police department." A man — appearing to be Keltner — participating in what was billed a "Patriot Rally" slapped and sprayed Mace at a man who appeared to be Dolloff, the Post reported, based on its photographs from the scene. The man identified by the newspaper as Dolloff drew a gun from his waistband and shot the other person, according to the Denver Post journalist who witnessed the episode.

A woman who said she was Keltner's mother, Carol Keltner, wrote in a social media post that her son was killed after being shot in the head. A decision on any charges will be up to the Denver District Attorney's Office, police said. A spokesperson for District Attorney Beth McCann said Sunday that the arrest affidavit in the case remained sealed and referred further questions to the police.

It was not immediately clear if Dolloff had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Police Division Chief Joe Montoya said two guns were found at the scene, as well as a Mace can.

The shooting occurred beneath a city surveillance camera, and police said they have footage of the incident, KUSA-TV reported. KUSA said it had hired the guard through the Pinkerton security firm. "It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to hire private security to accompany staff at protests," the station said.

The right-wing "Patriot Rally" was one of two demonstrations happening at about the same time that drew hundreds of people to the park. Protesters at a left-wing "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" nearby held up flags and signs railing against Nazis and white supremacists. Security guards in Denver are supposed to be licensed, with additional endorsements needed to carry a firearm or operate in plain clothes, according to rules for the industry adopted by the city in 2018. In photos from Saturday's shooting, Dolloff did not appear to be in uniform. His name does not show up on a city-run database that lists several thousand licensed security guards.

Representatives of Pinkerton did not immediately return email and telephone messages for comment.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of the anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubb...

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver USD8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, says new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs.Nokias 5G Business ...

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI...

Hooda lashes out at Haryana govt over lack of arrangements in mandis

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday lashed out at the state government over the alleged lack of proper arrangements in the mandis during the current crop procurement season. There is the total collapse of the mandi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020