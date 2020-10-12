Left Menu
Development News Edition

To counter Congress propaganda against farm laws, BJP fields eight Union Ministers

Amid Congress attempts to intensify stir against new farm laws in the States ruled by the party, with a focus on Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to rope in Union Ministers to counter the narrative against Narendra Modi government's ambitious plan to reform the agriculture sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:21 IST
To counter Congress propaganda against farm laws, BJP fields eight Union Ministers
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Amid Congress attempts to intensify stir against new farm laws in the States ruled by the party, with a focus on Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to rope in Union Ministers to counter the narrative against Narendra Modi government's ambitious plan to reform the agriculture sector.

Sources in the party said that beginning from October 13 till October 20, eight Union Ministers will visit Punjab to speak with farmers, agriculture scientist, farmer leaders and arhatiyas (commission agents). These Ministers will clarify doubts about the newly approved farm laws opening free markets to the farmers. Those who would be touring the State in the coming week include Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kailash Choudhary, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Sanjeev Balyan, Som Prakash, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Jitendra Singh.

These ministers will travel from Amritsar to Mohali. While Puri will interact with farmers in Amritsar on October 13, Choudhary who is also Minister of State for Agriculture will travel to Sangrur and Barnala on October 14.

On October 15 Union textile minister Irani will go to meet 'arathiyas' in Bathinda and Faridkot whereas Thakur will address agriculture scientists on Moga and Ludhiana on October 16. The next day is allocated to Balyan who would be touring Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala. On October 18, Prakash would meet influencing farmers leaders in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

Union minister Shekhawat will address farmers on October 19 in Abohar and Firozpur whereas Dr Jitendra Singh has been given charge of Mohali and Ropar. The party has decided to launch an offensive against the ongoing Congress campaign against the farm laws with senior ministers taking on Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retired) Amarinder Singh along with the Gandhi family.

"Those wanting to have seven-star tractor ride for agitation will never understand the pain of farmers. Modi government has given them freedom by opening markets for them," said a senior BJP leader. Confirming the visit of the ministers Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary said that it is the duty of his party to communicate the essence of the laws to those who are being misled.

"These laws are revolutionary. The Congress is rattled because it will not be able to pocket the amount it had to get by levying tax on farmers," stated Chugh. Three new agriculture sector reform laws enacted recently are - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rajmata Scindia proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour. Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved tha...

Kenya finally reopens schools after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kenya has re-opened schools from today, October 12 after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March, according to a news report by Capital News.The Ministry of Education has allowed learners in Grade 4, Standard ...

Former India football captain Carton Chapman is dead

Former India football captain Carlton Chapman, who had formed a deadly trio in club football with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 49. Chapman was hospitalised on ...

Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' set to release on Diwali

Actor Manoj Bajpayees upcoming comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to release on November 13. The Zee Studios project is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The first poster of the film was unv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020