Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece calls Turkey's survey in east Mediterranean a 'major escalation' in energy row

Late on Sunday Turkey's navy issued an advisory, saying the Oruc Reis ship would conduct a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next 10 days. "The new Turkish NAVTEX on surveys south of Kastellorizo within the Greek continental shelf, at a distance of just 6.5 nautical miles from Greek shores, is a major escalation," Greece's foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:40 IST
Greece calls Turkey's survey in east Mediterranean a 'major escalation' in energy row
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey's move to carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean south of Greek island Kastellorizo is a major escalation of tensions, threatening peace and security in the area, Greece's foreign ministry said on Monday. Late on Sunday Turkey's navy issued an advisory, saying the Oruc Reis ship would conduct a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next 10 days.

"The new Turkish NAVTEX on surveys south of Kastellorizo within the Greek continental shelf, at a distance of just 6.5 nautical miles from Greek shores, is a major escalation," Greece's foreign ministry said. Coming a few days after a meeting of Greek and Turkish foreign ministers, where Turkey committed on proposing a date for exploratory talks, the move showed Turkey is "unreliable" and "does not really truly want a dialogue," it said.

"We call on Turkey to recall its decision," NATO ally Greece said. The two countries are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region. The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met last week and agreed to hold bilateral talks on the disputes.

According to Turkey's maritime notice, two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han along with the Oruc Reis exploration ship, will continue to work in an area including the south of Kastellorizo until Oct. 22. Last month, Ankara withdrew Oruc Reis from contested waters to "allow for diplomacy" ahead of a European Union summit.

After the summit, the bloc said it would punish Turkey if it continued its operations in the region, in a move Ankara said further strained Turkey-EU ties.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh will have 40-50 more bridges for better connectivity within next one year, says BRO DG

On the inauguration of 44 bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation BRO in seven States and Union Territories, its Director General Lieutenant General Harpal Singh on Monday said that the organisation is going three times its cap...

Crimes against women increasing, allegations being levelled against victims: Priyanka Gandhi

Crimes against women are increasing but instead of listening to the victims, allegations are being levelled against them, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday adding that now women have to take the responsibility for the saf...

FATF's Asia Pacific Group keeps Pakistan on 'Enhanced Follow-up List' for slow progress in combating terror financing

In a major setback to Pakistan, the Financial Action Task Forces FATFs Asia Pacific Group APG on Money Laundering has kept the country on Enhanced Follow-up List for its slow progress on the technical recommendations of the FATF to fight te...

Five years on, Israelis see few benefits from major gas deal

Five years after Israel signed a landmark agreement to develop large offshore gas fields over the objections of antitrust authorities, environmentalists and consumer advocates, ordinary Israelis have yet to see the windfall promised by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020