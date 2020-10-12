Woman commits suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A married woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

According to Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) Manoj Kumar, the woman and her husband had been living separately for quite some time after a family dispute. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, Kumar said.

Her body was sent for postmortem and a probe into the matter was underway, he added..