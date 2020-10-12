MP: Nurse dead, health official injured in Betul car accident

A nurse was killed and thechief medical and health officer of Betul district in MadhyaPradesh was seriously injured after their car fell into aculvert, police said on Monday

CMHO Pradeep Dhakad was driving the car and lostcontrol of it late Sunday night while trying to avoid a truckcoming from the opposite direction, Kotwali police stationofficial Sanjay Pandre said

"The incident took place at around 11:30pm. The carfell into a 10-foot deep culvert, leaving Dhakad and the staffnurse Sushmita (30) grievously injured. Both were rushed tothe district hospital where the nurse succumbed to injuries,"he added.