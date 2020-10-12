Fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata
A major fire broke out at a godown in Chitpore area of Kolkata on Monday, fire brigade sources said. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to fight the blaze, which was spotted around noon, they said. There was no report of any injury. Traffic movement was partially affected in Rabindra Sarani area of the city due to the fire.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:53 IST
A major fire broke out at a godown in Chitpore area of Kolkata on Monday, fire brigade sources said. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to fight the blaze, which was spotted around noon, they said.
There was no report of any injury. Traffic movement was partially affected in Rabindra Sarani area of the city due to the fire.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rabindra Sarani