Two stabbed to death in UP's Azamgarh

Two men were stabbed to death and another seriously injured over some "rivalry" in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Monday, police said. The dead were identified as Kasim (25) and Asmar (23), police said, adding that the crime took place at Chakia Huseinabad village under the Nizamabad police station area here.

The three men were rushed to a hospital after the incident by their family members. Two of them were declared dead by doctors there. The third victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said in the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the background of the deceased “was not good”. Police are investigating the matter, he said, adding that the culprits will be nabbed soon..