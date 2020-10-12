New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . LGD11 UP-COURT-HATHRAS-FAMILY Hathras victim's family appears before high court Lucknow: Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district last month, appeared before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday. DES19 UP-KALYAN-HOSPITAL Kalyan Singh recovers from COVID, discharged from Ghaziabad hospital Ghaziabad (UP): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh has been discharged from a Ghaziabad hospital after recovering from coronavirus, an official said on Monday. .

DES10 UP-BJP WORKER-ARREST BJP worker arrested for trying to sexually assault woman in UP Budaun (UP): A local BJP worker was arrested here after a woman filed a complaint alleging that he tried to sexually assault her, police said on Monday. DES6 UP-HC-WOMEN UP govt urges Allahabad HC to dispose of cases of crimes against women, children on priority Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Allahabad High Court to ensure disposal of cases related to crimes against women and the POCSO Act on priority basis, a senior official said on Monday. . DES21 UP-VIRUS-CASES 2,234 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 4,39,161; death toll 6,438 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,438 on Monday with 44 more fatalities, while 2,234 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,39,161, officials said. DEL47 HP-CM-LD-VIRUS Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19..