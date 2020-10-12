Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh approves death penalty for rape amid protests

Bangladesh’s cabinet on Monday approved the death penalty for rapists amid nationwide protests in the wake of a series of gang rapes and sexual assaults. Bangladesh has seen a surge of sexual crimes in recent years, with nearly 1,000 incidents reported between January and September, more than a fifth of them gang rapes, according to human rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:11 IST
Bangladesh approves death penalty for rape amid protests

Bangladesh’s cabinet on Monday approved the death penalty for rapists amid nationwide protests in the wake of a series of gang rapes and sexual assaults.

Bangladesh has seen a surge of sexual crimes in recent years, with nearly 1,000 incidents reported between January and September, more than a fifth of them gang rapes, according to human rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra. Experts, however, said tougher penalties would not be enough to tackle the problem and authorities needed to immediately address systemic problems in rape trials and the extremely low conviction rates.

Rights activists blame the increasing number of assaults on a culture of impunity and protection of suspects by influential individuals for political reasons. The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, approved the proposal to make the death penalty the highest punishment for rape, Law Minister Anisul Huq told Reuters.

"The law needed to be amended quickly...(Cabinet) has decided an ordinance will be promulgated tomorrow, with the approval of the president, as the parliament is not holding sessions currently," he said. The latest outpouring of national anger was sparked by a video of a group of men stripping and attacking a woman for almost half an hour in the southeastern district of Noakhali.

An investigation by an autonomous state body, the National Human Rights Commission, found the woman in the video had been raped repeatedly and terrorised with weapons by one of the group over the last year. "No mercy to rapists" shouted protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere, hundreds of women and students among them. Many carried placards bearing messages such as "Stop rape culture."

"Every day, newspapers carry fresh stories of sexual violence against women," said Sahana Islam, a university student, who joined the protests. "I fear I am next. I want death penalty for the rapists so that the rest of the inhuman creeps can learn what will happen to them if they ever dare to do it."

When survivors file a complaint for sexual assault in Bangladesh prosecution is very rare and takes years to complete, and the conviction rate in trials that do go to court is very low. In addition, many rapes go unreported because women fear being stigmatised.

A 2013 survey conducted by the United Nations found that, among men in Bangladesh who admitted to committing rape, 88% of rural respondents and 95% of urban respondents said they faced no legal consequences.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police increases accidental death insurance cover for retired staff

The Haryana Police has increased the accidental death insurance cover for its pensioners from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ADGP Law and Order Navdeep Singh Virk said on Monday. He said according to the agreement inked with HDFC Bank, Haryana P...

U'Khand: Rawat pays tributes to BJP leaders killed in road accident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday visited Pipalkoti in Chamoli district to pay tributes to BJP leaders Mohan Prasad Thapliyal and Kuldip Chauhan who were killed in a road accident. Thapliyal and Chauhan were killed ...

Exim Bank extends USD 400 mn soft loan to Maldives for financing connectivity project

India has extended a USD 400 million about Rs 2,932 crore soft loan to Maldives through the Exim Bank to finance a connectivity project in the nation of islands, a statement said on Monday. The Export-Import Bank of India Exim Bank on behal...

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Galaxy A42 5G, Samsungs most affordable 5G smartphone to date will hit UK stores on November 6, the company confirmed on Monday. The phone features a Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a fast-charging batt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020