2 brothers found dead under bridge in Tirupur

Coimbatore, Oct 12 (PTI): Two brothers, aged 11 and 7, were found dead under a bridge in nearby Tirupur on Monday, police said. The two - identified as Mohammed Sameer and Mohammed Zahir - had gone fishing in the Noyyal River on Sunday and did not return home, the police said.

The parents of the brothers lodged a complaint and the bodies were found under the bridge today, they said. Investigations have begun and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.