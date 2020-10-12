Goa to get two more police districts headed by SPs: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced the creation of two additional police districts, namely Mapusa and Ponda, in the state for enhancing law and order as well as prevention of crime. The state currently has North Goa and South Goa police districts, headquartered in Panaji and Margao respectively.

The force in the new districts will be headed by a superintendent of police (SP) rank officer, the CM informed.