Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI)

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Rajasthan Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi and Ashok Chandan on Monday met the family members of the priest in Rajasthans Karauli district last week who was burnt alive over an alleged land encroachment scuffle earlier last week. The incident ...
Jordans King Abdullah on Monday swore in a new government led by veteran diplomat Bisher al Khaswaneh that will seek to accelerate IMF-backed reforms as the economy faces its sharpest contraction in decades due to the coronavirus crisis. Br...
The international community needs to do more to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. We are going to continue to push to do even more, IMF Managing Director Kristali...
In an urgent call for countries to prepare better for all catastrophic events from earthquakes and tsunamis to biological threats such as the new coronavirus data from the UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction UNDRR indicates that wealth...