Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sustains trend of steadily declining active cases, active caseload only 12.10 pc of total positive cases

India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. For the fourth day after the active cases dropped below the 9-lakh mark after a month, the decline continues unabated, said Government of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:41 IST
India sustains trend of steadily declining active cases, active caseload only 12.10 pc of total positive cases
India sustains trend of steadily declining Active Cases, Active caseload only 12.10% of Total Positive Cases. Image Credit: ANI

India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. For the fourth day after the active cases dropped below the 9-lakh mark after a month, the decline continues unabated, said Government of India. According to an official release, presently the active cases comprise merely 12.10 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,61,853. India is also reporting high number of recoveries.

The total recovered cases are close to 61.5 lakhs (61,49,535). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 52,87,682 today. 71,559 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 66,732. The national Recovery Rate has progressed to 86.36 per cent. 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories (UTs).

Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single day recovery. 66,732 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. 81 per cent of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each. 816 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 85 per cent are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. More than 37 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths). (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Raj govt gives Rs 10 L to family of Karauli priest burnt alive

Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna along with two prominent leaders of the ruling Congress on Monday met the family of the temple priest burn alive last week in Karauli district and gave it Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance on behalf of the ...

EU to sanction Lukashenko, citing worsening Belarus violence

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to sanction Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other senior officials over an Aug. 9 election the West says was rigged, citing worsening police violence against protesters. Lukash...

Hathras incident: Allahabad High Court adjourns hearing to November 2

The Allahabad High Court on Monday gave next date of hearing in case related to the alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, Aditional Advocate General VK Shahi said. Shani who is representing Uttar Pradeshs government before the Luckno...

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . LGD14 UP-COURT-HATHRAS-LD FAMILY Hathras Rape victims kin appear before HC next hearing on Nov 2 Lucknow Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020