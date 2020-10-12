Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 2,132 active COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday taking the total count of cases to1,61,184 in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:32 IST
Rajasthan reports 2,132 active COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday taking the total count of cases to1,61,184 in the state. According to the state government, 15 patients succumbed to the virus in the state taking the death toll to 1,665.

The state currently has 21,671 active coronavirus cases, while 1,37,848 people have recovered from the viral infection so far. With an increase of 66,732 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, with 816 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 1,09,150 in the country. Now the COVID-19 count includes 8,61,853 active cases with 61,49,536 cured and discharged or migrated patients, said the MoHFW. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai goes power-less; trains stuck on tracks, WFH staff hit

A rare citywide power outage paralysed Mumbai on Monday, halting suburban train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Power supply was restored in a bulk of localit...

IPL 13: Dinesh Karthik praises 'world-class player' AB de Villiers as RCB defeats KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB AB de Villiers after the latters stunning innings guided his team to a comfortable win. De Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from just 33 b...

Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Tom Banton b Saini 8 Shubman Gill run out 34 Nitish Rana b Sundar 9 Eoin Morgan c Udana b Sundar 8 Dinesh Karthik ...

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open

Greeces tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open due to a minor leg injury. Tsitsipas picked the injury during the semi-final match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Friday.Hey everyone, Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020