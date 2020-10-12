Rajasthan reports 2,132 active COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,132 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday taking the total count of cases to1,61,184 in the state. According to the state government, 15 patients succumbed to the virus in the state taking the death toll to 1,665.

The state currently has 21,671 active coronavirus cases, while 1,37,848 people have recovered from the viral infection so far. With an increase of 66,732 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, with 816 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 1,09,150 in the country. Now the COVID-19 count includes 8,61,853 active cases with 61,49,536 cured and discharged or migrated patients, said the MoHFW. (ANI)