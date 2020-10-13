Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's Buhari promises police reform; one protester killed

Police opened fire with live ammunition on Monday against anti-police demonstrators in the Surulere district of Lagos, marchers said. Police have responded to demonstrations with live ammunition, water cannon and tear gas. In a statement posted on Twitter, Lagos state police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi did not comment on whether officers fired live rounds, but said "unscrupulous elements" among protesters had killed a police officer, as well as a bystander in Surulere, and injured two other officers.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 13-10-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 02:08 IST
Nigeria's Buhari promises police reform; one protester killed
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr / Chatham House

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari promised on Monday that the government would bring police officers responsible for misconduct to justice, after nearly a week of sustained protests against police brutality that were met by a harsh response. Police opened fire with live ammunition on Monday against anti-police demonstrators in the Surulere district of Lagos, marchers said. Video posted on Twitter showed dozens of chanting protesters running and ducking behind cars and trucks for cover as shots rang out.

Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to Buhari, said at least one person had been killed by police gunfire. "There is no excuse for shooting anything (not to talk of live bullets) at peaceful protesters," Ogunlesi tweeted. The authorities "must find the shooters and make them face justice in full".

Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Twitter that he had received news of "casualties", but did not say how many. He also said he would ensure that live rounds were not used at protests, but called on protesters to "take a break" on Tuesday. Images of one dead protester were posted on the internet. It was at least the second fatality among marchers since the demonstrations began last week. Police have responded to demonstrations with live ammunition, water cannon and tear gas.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Lagos state police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi did not comment on whether officers fired live rounds, but said "unscrupulous elements" among protesters had killed a police officer, as well as a bystander in Surulere, and injured two other officers. Lagos police did not respond to phone calls and text messages seeking comment.

Buhari promised "extensive police reforms". In a statement on Monday he acknowledged "genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force." But he also described police misconduct as relegated to a "few bad eggs".

On Sunday, authorities announced they were disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, known as SARS, the target of demonstrators who accuse it of beating up and killing Nigerians, and extorting from them. Rights groups and protesters say they are unconvinced by the promise to disband the unit, noting similar announcements had been made in the past.

"We are not falling for the same lies. We need a timeline when they will turn in their badges, their weapons and their uniforms," said Akunna Nwaogwugwu, a sales executive, who was among a group of protesters on Monday that blocked the path of military vans in the Lekki district of Lagos. She called for an executive order from Buhari to confirm that the unit had been disbanded.

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, reports of fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave....

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months so do symptoms for manyThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find tre...

Kamala Harris slams 'reckless' Senate Republicans for pushing SC judge nomination over COVID-19 relief

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris on Monday hit out at the Republican Party for pushing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court over Covid-19 relief even as the US continues t...

People News Roundup: From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINKs riseBLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020