Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 killed after speeding car rams into two wheeler in Telangana

One person was killed while another sustained injuries here on Monday after a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler they were riding, police said.

ANI | Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) | Updated: 13-10-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 02:35 IST
1 killed after speeding car rams into two wheeler in Telangana
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed while another sustained injuries here on Monday after a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler they were riding, police said.

"On Monday at around 11 am Nagaraju and Srilatha were on their way to a temple in Nalgonda on a two-wheeler from Choutuppal area when a speeding car hit them from the rear. Nagaraju died while undergoing treatment in the hospital while Srilatha received injuries," Venkanna, SHO, Choutuppal Police Station said.

The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered, the SHO said adding that a probe is on. (ANI)

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-After successful bubble, league grapples with uncertain future

As the NBA bursts its bubble following the completion of the Finals on Sunday, the league now faces tough questions about when next season will begin and what it will look like. The leagues three-month stay at Walt Disney World in Orlando w...

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, reports of fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave....

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months so do symptoms for manyThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find tre...

Kamala Harris slams 'reckless' Senate Republicans for pushing SC judge nomination over COVID-19 relief

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris on Monday hit out at the Republican Party for pushing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court over Covid-19 relief even as the US continues t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020