Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping teenage girl in 2013

A man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a court here for holding a teenage girl hostage for four days and raping her in 2013. The additional district and session judge on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the 30-year-old convict Teerath Chaturvedi.

Assistant Government Counsel, Ramsufal Singh, on Tuesday said, the incident took place on the evening of June 23, 2013, when the 15-year-old girl had gone to the shop of the convict for grinding wheat. The convict took her to his tube well, threatened her using his country-made pistol, and raped her for four days. The girl managed to escape from the place and a complaint was filed with the police.