UK police dealing with security alert at London hospital

UK police dealing with security alert at London hospitalReuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:44 IST
British police said on Tuesday they were dealing with a security incident at London's St Thomas' Hospital, with the nearby Westminster Bridge leading to parliament closed to traffic.
Police said they would provide more information when known. There was no immediate comment from the hospital.
