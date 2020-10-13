UP: Two labourers die in accident

Two labourers died while two other sustained injuries when the motorcycles on which they were travelling collided head-on near Semra Manapur village here on Tuesday, police said. Hathgam police station SHO Aditya Singh said, "On Tuesday around 9 am, two motorcycles collided with each other. The deceased have been identified as Ramshankar Paswan (45) and Malkhan Singh. The two other injured labourers have been admitted to a government hospital in the district." Singh said three of them were travelling without a helmet. He said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.