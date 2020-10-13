Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Two labourers die in accident

Two labourers died while two other sustained injuries when the motorcycles on which they were travelling collided head-on near Semra Manapur village here on Tuesday, police said. Hathgam police station SHO Aditya Singh said, "On Tuesday around 9 am, two motorcycles collided with each other.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:38 IST
UP: Two labourers die in accident

Two labourers died while two other sustained injuries when the motorcycles on which they were travelling collided head-on near Semra Manapur village here on Tuesday, police said. Hathgam police station SHO Aditya Singh said, "On Tuesday around 9 am, two motorcycles collided with each other. The deceased have been identified as Ramshankar Paswan (45) and Malkhan Singh. The two other injured labourers have been admitted to a government hospital in the district." Singh said three of them were travelling without a helmet. He said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

National Commission for Scheduled Castes issues notice to AIIMS

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notice to AIIMS, seeking an action-taken report on an ex-resident doctors allegations that he was denied a post reserved for the SC category because he had raised questions about the i...

Projs worth Rs 50,000 cr being developed in Kerala as part of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor: Gadkari

Highway projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are being developed in Kerala as part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a virtual ceremony for th...

Digital foundation laying event of NHAI projects shows Modi govt's commitment to Kerala's development: MoS Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said the digital foundation laying ceremony of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI projects is a standing example of the commitment ...

Shoprite agrees to stop enforcing provisions against SMMEs

Shoprite Checkers Pty Ltd Shoprite has agreed to stop enforcing exclusivity provisions in its long-term exclusive lease agreements with its landlords against small, medium and micro enterprises SMMEs and speciality and limited line stores.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020