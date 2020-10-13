Spain bans wage inequality between genders

Spain bans wage inequality between gendersReuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:42 IST
Spain's government has passed a decree banning wage inequality between genders, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told a news conference on Tuesday.
"From today, a man and a woman can no longer receive different remuneration," she said after the weekly cabinet meeting. The regulations will force companies to keep records of salaries by gender and disclose those records, she added.