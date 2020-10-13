Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Thai protest arrests draw chants as royal motorcade passes

Thai police scuffled with paint-throwing protesters and arrested at least 21 of them before a royal motorcade passed by on Tuesday, drawing chants of "release our friends" as King Maha Vajiralongkorn's convoy swept past.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Thai protest arrests draw chants as royal motorcade passes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thai police scuffled with paint-throwing protesters and arrested at least 21 of them before a royal motorcade passed by on Tuesday, drawing chants of "release our friends" as King Maha Vajiralongkorn's convoy swept past. Such open dissent towards the monarchy has no recent precedent in Thailand, and came on the eve of the latest planned anti-government demonstration.

The protests, which have swept the country for the last three months, present the biggest challenge in years to a political establishment that is dominated by Thailand's army and the palace. Protesters are calling for a new constitution and the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

They have also called for curbs on the powers of the monarchy, breaking a longstanding taboo against criticising the royal family which many Thais still revere. The Royal Palace has given no response to requests for comment on the protests or demands for royal reform. Hours before the royal motorcade was due to pass Bangkok's Democracy Monument, protesters pushed up against a police line and some threw blue paint. Police demolished a tent set up for the protest and dragged some demonstrators into police vehicles.

Police said that 21 people had been detained, among them Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, a protest leader, and Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, a singer. Those detained would be charged if appropriate, police added. "The protesters may not have observed the law today so police had to act to bring order and didn't act disproportionately," government spokesperson Anucha Burapachai told Reuters.

After the trouble, the royal motorcade passed by on the other side of the street. Protesters raised their hands in the three-fingered salute of anti-government campaigners and demanded the release of those detained. "This is the ugliness of feudalism, where one person can do anything and the majority of the people have to accept it unconditionally," Parit "Penguin" Chirawat, a student leader, said on Twitter.

Protesters have said they do not seek the abolition of the monarchy, but to reduce the king's powers under the constitution and to reverse an order to put the palace fortune and some army units under his control. "The monarchy has to be under the constitution, that is how it supposed to be," said 21-year-old protester Waranya Siripanya.

Tuesday was a public holiday to mark four years since the death of the king's widely revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades. Thousands of royalists gathered at the Grand Palace to pay their respects, bearing the late king's picture and flowers and wearing yellow shirts, the colour associated with him.

In the evening, the king left the palace to greet supporters who had waited outside for hours. Many royalists critical of the protesters.

"They may have been taught and told that the monarchy doesn't have any value to the nation," said Narongsak Poomsisa-ard, 67. "But I want to remind them that our nation exists until today, because we have the strong institution."

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Africa's only pro cycling team in race for survival

South Africa-based NTT Pro Cycling is in a three-week race to find a new sponsor or face the prospect of having to fold before the 2021 season, cutting off a path for riders from Africa to compete globally. Africas only professional racing ...

Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA chargesheet says Stan Swamy received Rs 8 lakh for CPI-Maoist activities

By By Nishant Ketu Stan Swamy, who was arrested last week from Ranchi in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case, possessed Maoist propaganda material and received Rs eight lakh to carry out activities of the banned CPI-Maoist, NIA has sai...

Study reveals COVID-19 frequently causes neurological injuries

Without directly invading the brain or nerves, the virus responsible for COVID-19 causes potentially damaging neurological injuries in about one in seven infected, a new study shows. These injuries range from temporary confusion due to low ...

Soccer-Player welfare comes first says under-fire Dutch coach De Boer

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer says consideration for his players welfare is the priority as he ponders his team selection for Wednesdays Nations League clash away to Italy, even though he is under fire to get a result. It is De Boers thir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020