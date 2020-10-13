Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman arrested for duping businessmen in Delhi

During investigation, it was emerged that the directors of the company actively induced the victims to supply goods such as rice, dry fruits, edible oils to the company after issuing post-dated cheques, a senior police officer said. Once the goods were supplied, they used to issue post-dated cheques, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:39 IST
Woman arrested for duping businessmen in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping various businessmen of over Rs 2 crore in the city, police said on Tuesday

They said one Ashok Kumar, along with 10 other victims, alleged that directors Abhishek Tyagi and the woman of one VPG Stores Pvt Ltd induced them for delivery of goods against post-dated cheques. After receiving the goods, the company stopped payment. The amount involved in the present case was around Rs 2.60 crore, police said. During investigation, it was emerged that the directors of the company actively induced the victims to supply goods such as rice, dry fruits, edible oils to the company after issuing post-dated cheques, a senior police officer said. "They initially cleared some cheques to win the confidence of the victims, but after getting goods worth crores of rupees, they issued instructions to the bank to stop the payment and used to sell the products at lesser price to various other businessmen engaged in the business of similar articles," Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said. Thereafter, the accused intentionally removed themselves from the directorship of the company and inducted a peon and an employee of the company as directors, he said. It was also found that the main accused, Tyagi, was involved in more than a dozen cases. Police were trailing the woman from her native place in Uttarakhand and Delhi. Finally, she was apprehended from the national capital, Mishra said. Tyagi, along with the woman, hatched a conspiracy of inducing various businessmen to deliver goods, police said. The woman got appointed herself as the director as well as purchase manager of the company and made calls to the victims for the supply of goods. Once the goods were supplied, they used to issue post-dated cheques, the officer said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland cushions tough COVID-19 curbs with biggest budget package

Irelands government offered more support on Tuesday to those hit hardest by some of Europes toughest COVID-19 restrictions in a budget stimulus package that it said was unprecedented in the history of the state. Like other countries, Irelan...

Citigroup profit hit by consumer bank woes; warns of more pain

Citigroup Inc beat analysts estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in trading, but its results underscored deeper troubles in its consumer bank that struggled with a decline in customers and spending. The b...

7th Sino-India military talks "positive", but no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was positive and constructive, a joint statement by the two armies said on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement of troops at friction points in ...

Watson-Rayudu power CSK to 167 for 6

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167 for 6 in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Watsons 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020