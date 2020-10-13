Village development officer found injured with gunshot wounds, dies

A village development officer died soon after he was found in a suspicious condition with bullet wounds here on Tuesday evening, police said. Sayender Verma, 50, was rushed to a district hospital where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, police said.

In another case, a sharpshooter, who is wanted in connection with the killing of a medical shop owner, was arrested after an encounter with police in Budhana station area in the district, an officer said. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, the suspect, Rahul, and a constable were injured in the gunfight. PTI CORR HMB