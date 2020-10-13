Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway says Russia behind cyber attack against its parliament

Russia was behind a cyber attack launched against the Norwegian parliament in August, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Tuesday. "Based on the information available to the government, it is our assessment that Russia stood behind this activity," Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:54 IST
Norway says Russia behind cyber attack against its parliament

Russia was behind a cyber attack launched against the Norwegian parliament in August, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"Based on the information available to the government, it is our assessment that Russia stood behind this activity," Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement. On Sept. 1, the Norwegian parliament said it had sustained a cyber attack during the previous week and that the email accounts of several lawmakers and employees had been hacked.

At the time, authorities did not say who they thought was behind the attack. "This is a serious event that hit our most important democratic institution," Soereide said.

The statement did not say what steps, if any, Norway might take against Russia. A Norwegian Foreign ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on what steps Norway could take, when asked whether it would demand that Russia recall its ambassador or any of its diplomats.

Norway, which is a member of NATO, has a border with Russia in the Arctic. The Russian foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine against COVID19 expected early next year in India, possible from more than one source

India is expected to have COVID-19 vaccine by early next year, and possibly from more than one source, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday, and hoped that 40-50 crore doses could be provided to 20-25 crore people in the coun...

UP: Over 18 quintals of milk powder seized, 2 held under Copyright Act

Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida for allegedly selling milk powder in violation of the Copyright Act, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The police also seized 18.75 quintals of milk powder from a warehouse that was ill...

Ireland cushions tough COVID-19 curbs with biggest budget package

Irelands government offered more support on Tuesday to those hit hardest by some of Europes toughest COVID-19 restrictions in a budget stimulus package that it said was unprecedented in the history of the state. Like other countries, Irelan...

Citigroup profit hit by consumer bank woes; warns of more pain

Citigroup Inc beat analysts estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in trading, but its results underscored deeper troubles in its consumer bank that struggled with a decline in customers and spending. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020