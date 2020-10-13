Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Gen PGK Menon takes over as command of 'Fire and Fury Corps'

Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Tuesday took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps on Tuesday, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:26 IST
Lt Gen PGK Menon takes over as command of 'Fire and Fury Corps'
Lt Gen PGK Menon takes over command of 'Fire and Fury Corps', from Lt Gen Harinder Singh.. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Tuesday took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps on Tuesday, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh. The General Officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, leading a number of important command and staff appointments. He is also the Colonel of the Sikh Regiment. The officer has previously commanded a Rashtriya Rifles unit in Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry division in the Eastern Sector.

Prior to assuming Command of Fire & Fury Corps, he was tenanting the appointment of Director General Recruiting at New Delhi. According to the press release, after taking over command, Menon exhorted all ranks of 'Fire & Fury Corps' to continue to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security. He urged them to continue to keep the 'Nation First' in all their endeavours.

In his farewell message, Lt Gen Harinder Singh conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury Corps' for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation, even in the most hostile terrain, weather and altitude challenges faced by any Army in the world. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu Rao Hospital removed from list of designated COVID-19 hospital

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, where resident doctors are agitating over non-payment of salaries, was on Tuesday removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospital in Delhi. Bara Hindu Rao hospital removed f...

Over 12.8 million passengers have flown since operations resumed on May 25: Hardeep Puri

Over 12.8 million passengers have flown since domestic operations recommenced on May 25 and the country is moving fast towards pre-COVID numbers, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday. He said over 1.74 lakh passengers ...

Dutch return to 'partial lockdown' as COVID-19 cases soar

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday the Netherlands must return to a partial lockdown, including the closure of bars and restaurants, as the country battles to control the coronavirus in one of Europes major hotspots.Today we ar...

EXCLUSIVE-White House moves forward on two more arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell MQ-9 drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources familiar with the situat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020