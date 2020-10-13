Mumbai woman alleges rape in Hyderabad, probe on

A 23-year-old woman from Mumbai has alleged that she was raped at a hotel here in the second week of June, police said on Tuesday. The woman, in a complaint filed with police in Mumbai had stated that she came to Hyderabad to attend a birthday party of a friend and stayed at the hotel where a man, known to her friend "raped" her and threatened not to reveal about it to anyone, they said.

Later, she went back to Mumbai and filed a complaint with Mumbai police. A case which was registered by Mumbai police has been transferred to Banjara Hills police station here in view of jurisdiction and the matter is under investigation, a police official said.