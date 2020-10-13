TN Dalit man forced to fall at feet after brawl

A Dalit man was allegedly forced to fall at the feet of a person belonging to another caste following a fight between the duo and seven men have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light after a video clip of 55- year-old Paulraj falling thrice at the feet of a sexagenarian Sivasanku at Olaikulam villagesurfaced on social media in the district.

"We received a complaint from Paulraj on October 11 and a case was registered at the Kayathar police station under eight sections, including those under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act," police superintendent S Jayakumar told reporters here. The top district police officer said the incident occurred on October 8 in the village following an altercation and fight between Paulraj and Sivasanku over tending goats.

"They belong to the same village and the brawl between the two men was over tending goats in the village," he said, adding that following the fight, Paulraj was forced to fall at the feet of Sivasanku. Following enquiries, seven men, includingSivasanku, were arrested on Monday night, he said, adding they were remanded to judicial custody by a court on Tuesday.

"They have been lodged at Pervurani (district) jail," he said. Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order and to ensure the safety of the complainant, he said.