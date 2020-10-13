Left Menu
Two held for cheating people on pretext of providing loans

The accused - Shubham Kumar (22) and Raushan Kumar (29), both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar - would ask their targets to deposit money in the bank accounts provided by the duo to buy insurance policies against which they could avail loans, police said. One of the accused called up Aashma, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, and identified himself as a finance service agent and asked her if she required any loan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:26 IST
Delhi police said they have arrested two men for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them loans against insurance policies. The accused - Shubham Kumar (22) and Raushan Kumar (29), both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar - would ask their targets to deposit money in the bank accounts provided by the duo to buy insurance policies against which they could avail loans, police said.

One of the accused called up Aashma, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, and identified himself as a finance service agent and asked her if she required any loan. She told him she needed a loan of Rs 9 lakh and the caller said he could arrange it if she bought an insurance policy. Aashma applied for two insurance policies of Rs 79,000 each and paid the amount. A few days later, she received another call to deposit the processing fee, a senior police officer said.

She deposited a total of Rs 1.70 lakh in two bank accounts for disbursal of her loan. Police said one of the bank accounts was registered in the name of Shubham Kumar and the other was of Sumit Kumar. Three transactions were made by Aashma to the bank accounts.

"On the basis of call details and location of the mobile number, a raid was conducted at Sector-15, Noida, and Shubham was apprehended. On his instance, co-accused Raushan was also arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said..

