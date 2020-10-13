Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahjahanpur law student turns hostile, says never accused Chinmayanand of sexual abuse

In a courtroom twist Tuesday to the high-profile case, a law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually exploiting her disowned her statements to police and now faces a perjury charge.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:27 IST
Shahjahanpur law student turns hostile, says never accused Chinmayanand of sexual abuse

In a courtroom twist Tuesday to the high-profile case, a law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually exploiting her disowned her statements to police and now faces a perjury charge. Appearing before an MP-MLA court in Lucknow, the LLM student categorically denied that she had levelled any allegation against the former Union minister as the prosecution had charged.

At this, the prosecution immediately moved an application under Section 340 of the CrPC, seeking action against her for perjury. Judge P K Rai directed his office to register the application and asked the prosecution to furnish a copy of the application to the victim and the accused.

The court fixed October 15 for hearing on the application. The Allahabad High Court in February this year granted bail to Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied. He was arrested in September last year. The case was registered under Section 376-C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

Chinmayanand (72) also faced charges under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. According to government lawyer Abhay Tripathi, the victim had lodged an FIR in this regard with the Lodhi Colony police station of New Delhi on September 5, 2019.

Her father lodged another complaint in Shahjahanpur and both FIRs were merged. An SIT had recorded her statement. Later, her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC was recorded in Shahjahanpur.

In both statements, she had supported the FIR version but now during the trial, she changed her statement and denied the facts mentioned in the complaint. “Since she has turned hostile, I have moved an application under Section 340 of the CrPC,” Tripathi said.

Earlier, the investigation officer had cited 33 witnesses and 29 documentary evidence in the 13-page charge sheet. The Allahabad high court had on February 3, 2020 transferred the trial from Shahjahanpur to the Lucknow's MP-MLA court.

The case first came to light after the woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that a "senior leader of the sant community" was harassing and threatening to kill her. Her father filed a complaint with police, accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the former Union minister's lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

An SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the orders of the Supreme Court in September to investigate the charges levelled by the woman. The law student was also later charged with trying to extort money from Chinmayanand. The 23-year-old woman and her three friends were booked on Chinmayanand's complaint that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

The former Union minister alleged that they had threatened to make public video clips that showed him getting massages from the student. She was, however, granted bail in December. The Supreme Court had last week set aside an Allahabad High Court order allowing Chinmayanand to get a copy of statement of the woman recorded before a magistrate in connection with the case against him, saying "utmost confidentiality is required to be maintained" in sexual exploitation cases.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the countrys top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands. In Canad...

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

Citigroup Incs outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to regulatory penalties during a conference call to discuss quarterly results, with analysts questioning his pay and why he is not leaving immedia...

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020