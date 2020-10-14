Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian woman in Vatican financial scandal investigation arrested

Her purported work for the Vatican's Secretariat of State, where Becciu held the No. 2 position until 2018, was not previously known. Becciu's lawyer, Fabio Viglione, has said the cardinal knew Marogna but that his dealings with her had been "exclusively about institutional matters." Marogna, who like Becciu is from Sardinia, has said the funds she allegedly received from Becciu went through a company she started in Slovenia. Becciu has also been caught up in a Vatican scandal revolving around the use of Church money to invest in a luxury building in London.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 03:54 IST
Italian woman in Vatican financial scandal investigation arrested

A 39-year-old Italian woman with links to a deposed Roman Catholic cardinal was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Vatican's latest financial scandal, Italian police and the Vatican said. Cecilia Marogna had worked for Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former top Vatican official who was fired last month by Pope Francis, who accused him of embezzlement and nepotism. Becciu has denied all wrongdoing.

An Italian finance police official told Reuters Marogna was arrested in Milan. Italian media reports said she was arrested under an international warrant issued by Vatican magistrates. A senior Vatican source said Holy See magistrates suspected Marogna of embezzlement and aggravated misappropriation in complicity with others.

In recent days, Italian media have run interviews in which Marogna said she had received 500,000 euros ($587,350) from Becciu to run a "parallel diplomacy" to help missionaries in conflict zones. She has denied wrongdoing in the interviews. Her purported work for the Vatican's Secretariat of State, where Becciu held the No. 2 position until 2018, was not previously known.

Becciu's lawyer, Fabio Viglione, has said the cardinal knew Marogna but that his dealings with her had been "exclusively about institutional matters." Marogna, who like Becciu is from Sardinia, has said the funds she allegedly received from Becciu went through a company she started in Slovenia.

Becciu has also been caught up in a Vatican scandal revolving around the use of Church money to invest in a luxury building in London. During his tenure as No. 2 in the Vatican's Secretariat of State, that department purchased a luxury building in London as an investment.

A Vatican investigation into that deal, which involved several Italian middlemen, led to the suspension last year of five Vatican employees, the resignation of the Vatican's police chief and the departure of the former head of the Vatican's Financial Information Authority (AIF). Becciu has denied all wrongdoing in the deal and defended the purchase, saying the property has increased in value.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

N.Ireland set for new restrictions as COVID-19 hits Belfast hospitals

Northern Irelands devolved government is set to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions, First Minister Arlene Foster said after a rapid spread of cases led to the cancellation of elective surgeries across Belfast on Tuesday. The British-run r...

Soccer-Late goal gives Argentina 2-1 win over Bolivia

A late goal from Joaquin Correa helped Argentina come from behind to beat Bolivia 2-1 on Tuesday and maintain their 100 record in the South American World Cup qualifiers.Bolivia took the lead after 24 minutes when captain Marcelo Martins ro...

Trump's U.S. Supreme Court pick says she has 'no agenda' on Obamacare, abortion

President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, said on Tuesday she gave no commitments to the White House on how she would rule on Obamacare or election-related cases and declined to say if she believed landmark rulings l...

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its next-generation iPhone 12, with faster 5G connectivity that the California company hopes will spur consumers to trade in their old phones and keep its sales booming through the end of the year. The core of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020