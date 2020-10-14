Left Menu
QRTs deployed for security of Vaishno Devi pilgrims during Navratri festival

"Joint QRTs of CRPF and police should be deployed on all entry and exit points to react immediately in case of any exigency,” the officials said. Later, the DIG along with other officers visited all the vital locations in Katra town and Vaishno Devi Bhawan and checked deployment, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:55 IST
Joint Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) comprising police and CRPF personnel are being deployed at all entry and exit points of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir for the festival of Navratri, officials said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Sujit Kumar, at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine, on Tuesday, the officials said. Security arrangements at the shrine were reviewed at the meeting in view of the festival commencing from October 17.

The officials said Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Rashmi Wazir was briefed about the arrangements made right from the shrine to Katra town and its outskirts. “Detailed discussions were held to ensure elaborate security arrangements during the festival,” they said, adding the officers present during the meeting were asked to work in close coordination with other agencies and Central Paramilitary forces. In his address, the DIG directed strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocol, especially physical distancing. He also asked officials concerned to hold discussions with the organisers and the management of the shrine for better coordination during the festival season. Officials were asked to ensure that checking squads deployed around Katra town are fully strengthened to ensure effective checking and frisking round-the-clock. "Joint QRTs of CRPF and police should be deployed on all entry and exit points to react immediately in case of any exigency,” the officials said.

Later, the DIG along with other officers visited all the vital locations in Katra town and Vaishno Devi Bhawan and checked deployment, the officials said.  As many as 7,000 pilgrims are being allowed per day to pay obeisance at the shrine from October 15. The shrine was reopened for pilgrims on August 16 with a cap of 2000 pilgrims after five months closure due to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic..

