Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia appeals to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Russia made a new appeal to Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop fighting in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after the warring sides accused each other of fresh ceasefire violations on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:55 IST
Russia appeals to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia made a new appeal to Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop fighting in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after the warring sides accused each other of fresh ceasefire violations on Wednesday. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made the appeal by telephone to the Azeri and Armenian defence ministers, urging the countries to "fully meet the commitments" made under the fraying humanitarian ceasefire brokered by Moscow on Saturday.

Each side denied violating the ceasefire over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is governed and populated by ethnic Armenians, though Azeri President Ilham Aliyev later said his country's forces were continuing military operations. The defence ministry in Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azeri forces of launching artillery and rocket attacks in several areas. Defence officials in the enclave said their forces had shot down an Azeri Su-25 fighter jet but Azerbaijan denied this.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry accused Armenian forces of new attacks on Azeri army positions along the line of contact that divides the two sides, and that the Terter, Aghdam and Aghjabedi regions inside Azerbaijan were under artillery fire. The Azeri prosecutor's office reported one new civilian death and several wounded, including Azeri journalists. The ceasefire is buckling despite mounting calls from world powers to halt the fighting, which has killed more than 500 people since the decades-old conflict flared on Sept. 27. International groups have warned of a humanitarian crisis, with people forced from their homes and a growing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fighting is the worst since a 1991-94 war over Nagorno-Karabakh that killed about 30,000 people. It is being closely watched abroad partly over fears that Russia and Turkey could be sucked in. Russia has a defence pact with Armenia, and Turkey is allied with Azerbaijan. https://tmsnrt.rs/2SLS5ID In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Turkey of muscling its way into the South Caucasus region to further what he called its expansionist ambitions.

Turkey has denied this and says Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh to resolve the conflict. BIDEN'S CONCERN

The "Minsk Group" - set up by the OSCE security watchdog in 1992 to help mediate in Nagorno-Karabakh - called on the Armenian and Azeri leaders on Tuesday to implement the ceasefire to prevent "catastrophic consequences for the region". The 11-member group is led by the United States, Russia and France. Turkey is also a member but not involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh talks, though it has said it wants to join them.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump's Democratic rival in the Nov. 3 presidential election, expressed deep concern over the "collapse" of the ceasefire and accused the Trump administration of being "largely passive and disengaged." "Rather than delegating the diplomacy to Moscow, the administration must get more involved, at the highest levels," Biden said in a statement.

Nagorno-Karabakh officials said on Tuesday 532 servicemen had been killed since fighting flared on Sept. 27. They did not immediately update the death toll on Wednesday. The latest death reported by Azerbaijan's prosecutor general appeared to take the toll to 43 Azeri civilian deaths since Sept. 27. Azerbaijan has not disclosed military casualties. https://tmsnrt.rs/30GEXJd

(Additional reporting by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi and by Trevor Hunnicutt and Matt Spetalnick in the United States; Writing Timothy Heritage, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains kill 12 people in India, damage crops

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday.A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyder...

Minor girl ends life after being repeatedly molested in UP's Pratapgarh

A minor girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well in Puwasi village of UPs Pratapgarh district, after being repeatedly molested by three people of her village, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident ...

Indian national dies in fatal workplace accident in Singapore

A 39-year-old Indian national in Singapore died after a steel beam fell on him at an industrial site, according to a media report on Wednesday. The police said they were alerted to an industrial accident at 40 Tuas West Road on Sunday, TODA...

Australian politician tells inquiry Chinese visa scheme was a scam

An Australian politician at the centre of a corruption probe told an inquiry on Wednesday that he had received envelopes full of thousands of dollars in cash at his parliament office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020