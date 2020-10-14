Encounter underway between militants and security forces in J-K's Shopian

Encounter underway between militants and security forces in J-K's ShopianPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:26 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces' positions. No casualties have been reported so far, he added.
