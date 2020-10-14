Maha: Man hit by truck while evading police; driver held
A 24-year-old man was knocked down by a speeding truck while he was trying to evade the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:12 IST
A 24-year-old man was knocked down by a speeding truck while he was trying to evade the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Ghodbunder Road in the early hours of Tuesday, when a team of patrolling policemen spotted Ashish Chand Pathan selling banned tobacco products, spokesperson of Thane city police said.
During the ensuing chase, Pathan was knocked down by a speeding truck and sustained serious injuries, he said, adding that the victim is currently recuperating in a hospital. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the truck driver, who was later arrested by the Kasarwadavali police, the official said.
