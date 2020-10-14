Left Menu
AP Governor, CM condole death of Kuchipudi exponent

The Chief Minister said the dancer rendered great service to Kuchipudi. Her solo performances and also ballets won worldwide acclaim, he added. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also mourned her death. Chandrababu said Sobha Naidu enhanced the glory of Indian classical art through her Kuchipudi performances.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and sadness over the demise of Kuchipudi guru Sobha Naidu. In a statement, the Governor said Sobha Naidu mastered the technique of Kuchipudi and played lead roles in dance-dramas at a very young age.

Her performance in the roles of Satyabhama and Padmavati were well acclaimed, he recalled. The Chief Minister said the dancer rendered great service to Kuchipudi.

Her solo performances and also ballets won worldwide acclaim, he added. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also mourned her death.

Chandrababu said Sobha Naidu enhanced the glory of Indian classical art through her Kuchipudi performances. Pawan Kalyan said her death was a loss to the Telugu art field. Her services to Kuchipudi would be ever remembered.

