BSF DG Asthana reviews security along India-Pak border in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:39 IST
Border Security Force chief Rakesh Asthana reviewed the security along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. The director general of the border guarding force visited Bikaner and Sriganganagar sectors along the front on Tuesday and Wednesday and interacted with his troops and officers, they said.

Asthana also visited the 'sanchu' border post of the BSF and inaugurated a museum that will be open for the public, they said. This post was captured by Pakistani forces during the 1965 war between the two countries and it was later re-taken by India.

The post is guarded by an armed contingent of the 114th battalion of the BSF. Rajasthan shares 1,048 km of the India-Pakistan IB that also runs along Jammu, Punjab and Gujarat.

