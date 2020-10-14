19 hurt in clash in UP's Bahraich

Nineteen people were injured in a violence following a dispute between children here, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested seven people in this connection. Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the incident took place at Maharajgaon under the Dargah Sharif police station

"Almost three days ago, there was a minor scuffle among children while they were playing. The matter did not reach police and it was mutually settled. On Wednesday morning, the matter escalated and there was a clash between two groups," he said. Singh said people from both sides wielded lathis. He said both groups registered cases against each other following which seven people were arrested. Those arrested have been identified Abdul Khalique; Rahim; Mithun, alias Umar; Sonu; Mohammad Rauf; Nanbabu; and Kallu. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, police said.